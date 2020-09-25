In early September, the University of Wisconsin–Madison welcomed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services onto campus to initiate a new partnership in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more than 6,000 students returning to live in on-campus residence halls — and mandated to receive on-campus COVID-19 tests on a regular basis — the public health agencies and the School of Medicine and Public Health saw an opportunity. The three could to work together to better understand COVID-19 on college campuses, build upon knowledge about the virus that causes the disease, and contribute to improved local, state and national response to the pandemic.

“The University of Wisconsin–Madison and Wisconsin DHS are strong partners and the goal is definitely to take this message and have the country learn from it,” says Hannah Kirking, a medical epidemiologist and leader of the CDC-directed effort in Wisconsin, where, she says, Hannah Segaloff, a CDC epidemic intelligence service officer based at DHS, has served as “the important link between the federal and local public health and university response needs.”

Kirking is also a Badger alumna.