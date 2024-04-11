UW–Madison leadership seeks employee feedback on administrative services

Translations available:

On April 9, the 2024 Administrative Quality Satisfaction Survey opened. All University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty, staff, postdoctoral and graduate assistant employees received a unique link to share their experience with administrative services at UW–Madison.

Human resources, research administration, information technology and many other essential administrative services support UW–Madison’s success in academics, research and public service.

This survey is one tool that Provost Charles Isbell and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer are using to learn about overall satisfaction with these services and identify ways to improve them. The survey results will also provide valuable baseline metrics for administrative transformation at UW–Madison, including the transition to Workday in July 2025.

“Efficient administrative services empower our faculty and staff to spend more time on our teaching, research and public service mission,” Isbell says. “This survey allows us to identify opportunities to make it easier for people to do their jobs while leveraging for the successes from high-performing areas.”

Employees can take the survey during work hours (on paid time) in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hmong, Tibetan or Nepali. UW–Madison will not use survey results to evaluate budgets or employee performance.

Survey results in 2022 identified two areas of improvement: travel (Concur) and procurement. In response, UW–Madison leadership reviewed and updated Concur travel policies, created a new training module and hired travel manager Terry Wilson to help with travel-related policy and procedure questions. In addition, Business Services published simplified purchasing guides on its website for all employees to use.

“We encourage all participants to be honest and specific when completing the survey,” Cramer said. “The feedback we receive helps us understand what’s working and where we need to spend more time, resources and energy to improve employee satisfaction with certain services. This is an essential exercise in improving the way administrative work gets done at UW–Madison.”

UW–Madison has partnered with a third-party organization called HelioCampus to distribute the survey, support analysis and keep responses confidential. HelioCampus will not share employee information with UW–Madison unless there are legal reporting requirements related to harassment, abuse or threat of harm.

For more information, visit finadmin.wisc.edu/aqss.