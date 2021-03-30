Most recent U.S. News Graduate program rankings, by department

U.S. News & World Report issues its “Best Graduate Schools” rankings annually, but not all programs are ranked in a given year.

Some disciplines are surveyed annually, while others are on a rotating cycle. The most recent ranking year released is the 2022 edition.

Following are the most recent U.S. News Graduate rankings for each UW–Madison graduate program, and the ranking year that it was issued:

Biology: 18th. Ranked specialties include microbiology (first). Last ranked in 2019 edition.

Business: 42nd for full-time MBA program (two-way tie); 20th for part-time MBA (two-way tie). Ranked specialties include 28th in accounting (four-way tie), 18th in marketing (two-way tie) and fifth in real estate. Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Chemistry: Ninth. Ranked specialties include analytical (third), biochemistry (eighth), inorganic chemistry (ninth), organic chemistry (14th), physical chemistry (ninth). Last ranked in 2019 edition.

Computer Science: 13th. Ranked specialties include artificial intelligence (20th), programming language (ninth), systems (seventh), theory (20th). Last ranked in 2019 edition.

Earth Sciences: 15th. Ranked specialties include geochemistry (eighth), geology (seventh). Last ranked in 2019 edition.

Economics: 16th (four-way tie). Ranked specialties include 8th in econometrics, 11th in international economics (three-way tie), 12th in industrial organizations, 10th in labor economics, 15th in macroeconomics and 13th in microeconomics. Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Education: Fourth. Ranked specialties include fourth in curriculum and instruction, third in educational administration, sixth in education policy (two-way tie), third in educational psychology, fourth in elementary teacher education, 10th in higher education administration (three-way tie), second in secondary teacher education, sixth in special education and third in student counseling. Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Engineering: 26th (three-way tie). Ranked specialties include 14th in agricultural (two-way tie), 21st in biomedical (three-way tie), 12th in chemical (two-way tie), 17th in civil (three-way tie), 14th in computer (two-way tie); 16th in electrical/electronic/communications (four-way tie, 20th in environmental (two-way tie); 8th in industrial (two-way tie), 15th in materials (two-way tie), 17th in mechanical (eight-way tie), seventh in nuclear (three-way tie). Last ranked in 2022 edition.

English: 24th (two-way tie). Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Fine Arts: 15th (eight-way tie). Ranked specialties include printmaking (first). Last ranked in 2021 edition.

Health Specialties: audiology, listed as University of Wisconsin AuD Consortium (34th in a two-way tie), clinical psychology (fifth in a three-way tie), physical therapy (25th in a nine-way tie), occupational therapy (17th in a six-way tie), pharmacy (seventh in a six-way tie), speech-language pathology (third in a three-way tie). Last ranked in 2021 edition.

History: 11th (five-way tie). Ranked specialties include first in African history, 12th in cultural history (three-way tie), 12th in European history (two-way tie), 14th in Latin American history (two-way tie), 13th in modern U.S. history (three-way tie) and second in women’s history. Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Law: 29th (six-way tie). Ranked specialties include 41st in dispute resolution (four-way tie), 36th in business – corporate law (eight-way tie), 27th in constitutional law (six-way tie), 26th in contracts – commercial law (eight-way tie), 30th in criminal law (six-way tie), 42nd in environmental law (two-way tie), 45th in health care law (12-way tie), 35th in international law (four-way tie). Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Library and Information Studies: 11th (three-way tie). Ranked specialties include eighth in archives and preservation, and ninth in services for youth and children (three-way tie). Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Mathematics: 16th. Ranked specialties include algebra/number theory/algebraic geometry (11th), analysis (11th), logic (ninth). Last ranked in 2019 edition.

Medicine: Research, 33rd (three-way tie). Ranked 12th in overall primary care (two-way tie). Ranked specialties include sixth in family medicine, and 23rd in surgery (two-way tie). New Graduate Practice Rankings: 24th in rural, 51st in primary care production (two-way tie). Medical School Diversity Rank, 39th. Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Nursing: 33rd in schools with a doctor of nursing practice (three-way tie). Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Physics: 17th. Last ranked in 2019 edition.

Political Science: 17th (two-way tie). Ranked specialties include 16th in American politics, 16th in comparative politics (two-way tie), and 14th in international politics (two-way tie). Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Public Affairs: 25th (three-way tie). Ranked specialties include 11th in health policy and management, 36th in public management and leadership (two-way tie), 21st in public policy analysis, and fourth in social policy. Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Public Health: 24th (seven-way tie). Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Sociology: Seventh (four-way tie). Ranked specialties include eighth in economic sociology (two-way tie, eighth in historical sociology (two-way tie), ninth in sex and gender (two-way tie), third in sociology of population (two-way tie) and second in social stratification. Last ranked in 2022 edition.

Statistics: Department of Statistics (16th), School of Medicine and Public Health (24th). Last ranked in 2019 edition.