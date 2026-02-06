UW–Madison and GE HealthCare partnership honored with Regents Business Partnership Award

UW–Madison and GE HealthCare have completed more than 130 research projects together, leading to numerous scientific and technological advancements.

Matt Grubis, chief executive engineer at GE HealthCare, speaks during the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents meeting held at Union South. “Our organizations are stronger together. Our missions are amplified by our shared commitment to the community,” Grubis said. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

A long-running research collaboration between the University of Wisconsin–Madison and GE HealthCare has earned a Regents Business Partnership Awards honor, recognizing work that has helped accelerate medical innovation and strengthen Wisconsin’s leadership in healthcare technology.

The awards given by the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents recognize mutually beneficial partnerships between the Universities of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s business community that have a positive impact across the state.

“It’s a pleasure to honor GE HealthCare and its partnership with UW–Madison,” said Board of Regents President Amy Bogost. “This is a relationship that goes back 60 years, and it’s a great example of what is possible when Wisconsin’s flagship research university and an industry leader put their heads together to tackle real-world problems.”

“It’s hard to imagine a better example of the Wisconsin Idea,” said UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin.

From left to right, Board of Regents President Amy Bogost, UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, GE HealthCare Chief Executive Engineer Matt Grubis and Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman pose with awards during the presentation of the Business Partnership Award. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

The collaboration has delivered advances that translate research into clinical use, including a landmark study that used MRI scans to measure liver iron levels, supporting earlier detection and treatment of liver disease. Additional research using GE HealthCare’s TrueFidelity deep learning technology improved CT image quality while reducing patient radiation exposure.

For students, that collaboration is also tangible and ongoing.

Matt Grubis, chief executive engineer at GE HealthCare and a UW alumnus, underscored how closely the two organizations rely on one another, not only to advance innovation for the public good, but to develop the next generation of leaders in healthcare technology. He noted that GE HealthCare is on campus regularly through capstone projects, mentorship, panel discussions and guest lectures, and that more than 250 UW–Madison alumni now work at GE HealthCare.

Speaking directly to students, Grubis said, “We need you. Our customers need you. Patients across the world need you. We need your creativity, your ingenuity, your ideas, your passion.”

The continued collaboration between UW–Madison and GE HealthCare demonstrates the power of university-industry partnerships to drive innovation, improve lives and strengthen Wisconsin’s future. Both organizations remain committed to advancing medical science and delivering transformative healthcare solutions.