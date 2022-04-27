Upcoming changes to campus COVID-19 testing and vaccination

With the semester quickly coming to an end, members of the campus community should prepare for several changes to COVID-19 testing and vaccination over the next several weeks. These include:

Testing

Both PCR and antigen testing will continue to be offered at no cost to students and employees. However, there will be changes to availability and location:

Antigen testing

Between May 2-6 and May 9-13, you may pick up two test kits per week (see the Covid Testing page for hours and locations) There will be no test kit pick-up May 16-20 (the week following commencement) Beginning May 23, test kit pick-up will resume but will move to the ground floor of 333 East Campus Mall



PCR testing

PCR testing will be unavailable May 16-20 (the week following commencement) Beginning May 23, PCR testing will resume but will move to the ground floor 333 East Campus Mall



COVID-19 vaccination

University Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination, including first and second booster shots, free to all students and employees. However, the campus vaccination clinic will be closed May 23-27. It will re-open May 30. Vaccination also remains available in the community.

Especially as you plan for the end of the semester and for the summer, take steps to remain up to date with vaccines.

First booster shots are available to everyone 12 and older who received a single shot of Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago, or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna at least five months ago.

Second booster shots are available four months after a first booster to people who are:

50 and older; 18 and older and received Johnson and Johnson as their first dose and their booster; 12 and older and are moderately to severely immunocompromised



For more information about vaccination, visit go.wisc.edu/covid19vaccine

For testing hours and availability, visit go.wisc.edu/CovidTesting.