Campus event, travel restrictions extended through August 17

Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, all university sponsored travel and in-person campus events remain cancelled through August 17, 2020. The extension is to help limit the spread of the disease and keep students, faculty, staff and the public safe.

All campus-related international and domestic travel plans scheduled through August 17 should be cancelled immediately. In limited cases, academic deans or vice chancellors may approve travel during this period. Employees seeking an exception to the updated travel order will need to download and complete the Essential Travel Exemption Form. Following division leadership approval, these forms should be submitted to Dan Langer at dan.langer@wisc.edu.

All travel that has not received an approved exception should be cancelled. For a list of flights that have not yet been cancelled, please contact Rusty Haines, UW Travel Manager, at rusty.haines@wisc.edu.

People who travel regularly as part of their jobs, such as Extension employees, should check with their deans or other unit directors for further guidance.

In addition, the university has extended the cancellation of non-essential in-person campus events and meetings through August 17. In-person meetings of essential personnel may continue but require approval by a dean or vice chancellor and should be limited to no more than 10 people and follow recommended health precautions. Employees should continue to use virtual or alternative formats whenever possible.

UW–Madison continues to monitor public health guidance as it relates to hosting in-person events and meetings and will adjust this policy accordingly. An update on the feasibility of fall events will shared by mid-July. While the university expects to resume some in-person activity for the fall semester, it will follow public health guidelines which may impact events. Anyone planning events and meetings after August 17 or beyond should have alternative plans in place and continue to work with Purchasing to incorporate no-fault language into contracts and obligations.

Departments and units should not resume any on-campus or in-person activity until they have received authorization to do so from a dean, director or supervisor. More information about the authorization process will be released in the coming weeks. Questions may be sent to smartrestart@vc.wisc.edu.