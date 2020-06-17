Statement from Chancellor Blank on state funding for COVID-19 expenses

Chancellor Rebecca Blank released the following statement in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement on state funding for COVID-19 expenses:

“Today’s announcement by Gov. Evers provides new resources that will help offset some of the COVID-19 expenses UW–Madison has had to absorb. Any additional funding is important and appreciated as we move to safely reopen campus this fall.

“The pandemic has already had a $120+ million impact on our campus operation, including $17M we were required to send back to the state as part of the disproportionate lapse of state dollars required of the UW System in May. The costs, cuts and future expenses far exceed the funds being provided by today’s announcement.

“We look forward to working with the governor and legislature on additional funding and flexibility that can be provided to help the UW System and UW–Madison recover from the devastating financial effects of COVID-19.”