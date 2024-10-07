University Staff leave schedule to change starting January 2025  

View in:

Beginning January 1, 2025, all University Staff at UW–Madison will begin the transition to receive vacation and personal holiday hours on a new schedule. The new leave schedule aligns with the university’s fiscal year, which starts on July 1 and ends on June 30. This effort aligns University Staff with Faculty, Limited Appointee, and Academic Staff leave schedules.

Changes University Staff employees will see with their leave balances will happen automatically. However, it is important that employees understand the change and how it will impact their leave.

What is changing?

University Staff—including Craft Workers and Trades Employees — will receive their annual leave balances on July 1, instead of Jan. 1, each year.

The option to bank unused vacation and receive vacation cash payouts will be offered from July to September each year.

What stays the same?

Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) contributions

Sick leave accrual rates

Vacation hours earned based on years of service

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) exemption status

Leave banking eligibility

How leave is earned (accrual rates)

Employee pay

University Staff employee category

Current schedule: prepare now – Dec. 31, 2024

Although changes will not impact employees until January 1, 2025, University Staff are encouraged to review the University Staff Leave Schedule Changes website including updates to the leave policies. Employees may want to check their current leave balances. Employee absence balances can be found under the “Time and Absence” tile in MyUW. If employees need assistance reviewing their absence balances, they may contact their local Human Resources professional.

Transition period: Jan. 1, 2025 – June 30, 2025

University Staff will receive half of their vacation hours, half of their personal holiday hours, and three legal holidays that occur during the transition period — New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Memorial Day. For employees required to work on legal holidays, a floating holiday will be granted that must be used by June 30, 2025.

Any unused vacation from the transition period will be carried over to the next fiscal year but must be used by June 30, 2026.

New leave schedule: July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 and beyond

The transition period ends on July 1, 2025, and the new schedule will start. Employees will receive their full annual amount of vacation hours, 36 personal holiday hours (prorated for part-time), and legal holidays from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Any unused vacation hours accumulated during the transition period will become vacation carryover.

Employees will be able to check their leave balances in mid-July on the new Workday technology platform.

Where to find resources

Employees who want to prepare for the change to this new leave schedule can access several online resources. The University Staff Leave Changes website offers a preparation checklist, frequently asked questions, impacts for Crafts Workers and Trades Employees, and more.

These changes are part of an initiative led by the Universities of Wisconsin. Employees can expect to receive direct email communications from the Universities of Wisconsin about this change.

For additional questions about how this change will impact you, contact your local Human Resources professional. Visit hr.wisc.edu/university-staff-leave-schedule-change for more information.