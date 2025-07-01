University of Wisconsin–Madison statement on 2025-27 state budget agreement

The following statement was issued today regarding the budget agreement approved by the Joint Finance Committee:

Today, the Joint Committee on Finance took up the operating and capital budgets for the Universities of Wisconsin, including UW–Madison. This is a major step before the conclusion of the state budget process, but there is still work to be done before the bill is final.

We understand the state has many funding priorities and we are grateful that Governor Evers and legislative leaders acknowledge our role as an $30 billion economic engine for the state, and the important role the university plays helping train the state’s future leaders and workforce. We appreciate the bipartisan investment of additional state resources for the Universities of Wisconsin amid significant uncertainty and risk related to federal budget cuts.

The Joint Committee on Finance authorized a budget bill that includes the following:

The ability to move forward on key projects to accommodate our growing student population, including dining halls in Chadbourne and DeJope and critical renovation of historic Science Hall. However, we are disappointed the Joint Finance Committee did not approve funding for a much-needed residence hall.

Planning dollars for demolition and relocation of the Humanities Building. With more than $70 million in maintenance needs, this building can no longer support the needs of students or campus. We appreciate that JFC did approve several million dollars in planning funds toward the relocation of the departments that remain in the Humanities Building.

A compensation increase of 3% and 2% for all state employees, including UW–Madison employees, in recognition of your excellent work.

Areas of change include new instructor workload requirements, new rules around transfer of credits between Universities of Wisconsin institutions, and an extension of the limit on positions.

Every day, UW–Madison plays a key role in strengthening the state’s economy and expanding opportunities for the people of Wisconsin. UW–Madison faculty, staff and students come together to advance the Wisconsin Idea, our guiding mission to improve lives throughout the state and beyond. Through our world-class education, life-saving research, and unwavering dedication to service and outreach, we continue to build toward a brighter future for all.

