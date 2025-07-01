Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman issues statement on 2025-27 budget agreement

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman issued this statement today regarding the budget agreement approved by the Joint Finance Committee:

“The Universities of Wisconsin, in every part of our state and home to over 164,000 students, are among Wisconsin’s most valuable assets. Governor Evers has been a champion for the UWs, and the legislature recognizes the critical role the UWs play in building a brighter future for all Wisconsinites. We are grateful for their support.

“Today’s budget agreement marks the largest overall increase in investment in the UWs in over two decades. For generations, Wisconsinites have invested in the UWs to provide affordable and accessible higher education. They should take great pride in what Wisconsin has built. With these new investments, the UWs can do more to provide the educational opportunities students deserve and parents expect.”