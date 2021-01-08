Photo gallery Prime rime (ice) time on campus
Campus took on an enchanted look when freezing fog created rime ice coating the branches of trees and bushes. Unlike hoarfrost – which typical forms on clear, cold nights – rime ice forms when moisture in the foggy air coats nearby surfaces and freezes.
Icy tree branches contrast nicely with the iconic red entry doors of the Education Building.
Rime ice coats the branches of trees flanking Science Hall.
Bascom Hall is seen through the icy branches of a conifer tree.
Birch trees at Alumni Park look like something from a fairy tale when their branches are coated with rime ice.
The icy branches of a tree with red berries have a festive look.
Rime ice coats the branches of a tree in front of the ornate main doors of the Red Gym.
A pedestrian walks through Library Mall on a foggy winter day on Jan. 7, with the Red Gym in the background. Rime ice forms when moisture in the foggy air coats nearby surfaces and freezes.
Rime ice coating tree branches gives an other-wordly look to the empty and snow-covered Memorial Union Terrace.
Canadian geese swim in Wingra Creek as rime ice coats the branches of trees along the shore at the UW-Madison Arboretum.
