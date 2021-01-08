 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Prime rime (ice) time on campus

January 8, 2021

Campus took on an enchanted look when freezing fog created rime ice coating the branches of trees and bushes. Unlike hoarfrost – which typical forms on clear, cold nights – rime ice forms when moisture in the foggy air coats nearby surfaces and freezes.

Icy tree branches contrast nicely with the iconic red entry doors of the Education Building.

Icy tree branches contrast nicely with the iconic red entry doors of the Education Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Rime ice coats the branches of trees flanking Science Hall.

Rime ice coats the branches of trees flanking Science Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Bascom Hall is seen through the icy branches of a conifer tree.

Bascom Hall is seen through the icy branches of a conifer tree. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Birch trees at Alumni Park look like something from a fairy tale when their branches are coated with rime ice.

Birch trees at Alumni Park look like something from a fairy tale when their branches are coated with rime ice. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The icy branches of a tree with red berries have a festive look.

The icy branches of a tree with red berries have a festive look. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Rime ice coats the branches of a tree in front of the ornate main doors of the Red Gym.

Rime ice coats the branches of a tree in front of the ornate main doors of the Red Gym. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A pedestrian walks through Library Mall on a foggy winter day on Jan. 7, with the Red Gym in the background. Rime ice forms when moisture in the foggy air coats nearby surfaces and freezes.

A pedestrian walks through Library Mall on a foggy winter day on Jan. 7, with the Red Gym in the background. Rime ice forms when moisture in the foggy air coats nearby surfaces and freezes. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Rime ice coating tree branches gives an other-wordly look to the empty and snow-covered Memorial Union Terrace.

Rime ice coating tree branches gives an other-wordly look to the empty and snow-covered Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Canadian geese swim in Wingra Creek as rime ice coats the branches of trees along the shore at the UW-Madison Arboretum.

Canadian geese swim in Wingra Creek as rime ice coats the branches of trees along the shore at the UW-Madison Arboretum. Photo by: Jeff Miller

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: campus, recent sightings, weather

You may also like…