Campus took on an enchanted look when freezing fog created rime ice coating the branches of trees and bushes. Unlike hoarfrost – which typical forms on clear, cold nights – rime ice forms when moisture in the foggy air coats nearby surfaces and freezes.



1 Icy tree branches contrast nicely with the iconic red entry doors of the Education Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Rime ice coats the branches of trees flanking Science Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Bascom Hall is seen through the icy branches of a conifer tree. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Birch trees at Alumni Park look like something from a fairy tale when their branches are coated with rime ice. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 The icy branches of a tree with red berries have a festive look. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Rime ice coats the branches of a tree in front of the ornate main doors of the Red Gym. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 A pedestrian walks through Library Mall on a foggy winter day on Jan. 7, with the Red Gym in the background. Rime ice forms when moisture in the foggy air coats nearby surfaces and freezes. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Rime ice coating tree branches gives an other-wordly look to the empty and snow-covered Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Jeff Miller