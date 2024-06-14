Photo gallery Twice the ice cream fun
Hundreds of UW–Madison employees enjoyed ice cream and some light-hearted socialization at not one, but two ice cream socials this week. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and other campus leaders pitched in to scoop and serve the ice cream at the annual event, which serves as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. Ice cream was served on Bascom Hill on the afternoon of June 11, and also at Dejope Residence Hall from 10 p.m. to midnight on June 13 for employees who work later shifts. Guests were served a variety of Babcock ice cream options as well as gluten-free, gelatin-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free options.
Jeff Novak, associate vice chancellor for Finance and Administration and Director of University Housing, hands out ice cream on Bascom Hill.
Molly Moen, assistant to the chair of psychology, looks delighted as Bucky Badger kisses her hand.
Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning & Management, and Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, hand out ice cream on Bascom Hill.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin hands out Mnookie Dough ice cream (vanilla-flavored ice cream with caramel and fudge swirls and cookie dough pieces) on Bascom Hill.
Sadie Schernikau, engagement manager with the Wisconsin School of Business, dances the polka with Bucky Badger.
Teri Grein, advancement program manager with the Wisconsin School of Business, dances with by Bucky Badger.
Members of the UW Marching Band play as hundreds of people gather for ice cream.
Staff from the Office of Admissions and Recruitment pose together around a sign reading “Thank you UW Staff 2024”.
Staff for University Heights and Eagle Apartments pose with Bucky Badger at the social.
Patrick Sheehan (left), associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer, and Jeff Novak (right), director of University Housing, serve ice cream to attendees during the late-night employee appreciation ice cream social at Dejope.
Crystal Potts, senior director of state relations, serves ice cream to attendees.
Attendees enjoy a delicious treat and good conversation at Dejope.
Cam Travis, custodial services supervisor with Facilities Planning and Management, enjoys a delicious treat and good conversation during the late-night ice cream social.
Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Management, serves ice cream to attendees during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social.
The ice cream social provided a friendly — and tasty — work break.
Silvana Julian (left) and Maria Basthemer (right), both custodians with Facilities Planning and Management, enjoy some ice cream.
Who doesn't love a scoop of Babcock ice cream and some good converation?