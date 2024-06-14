Hundreds of UW–Madison employees enjoyed ice cream and some light-hearted socialization at not one, but two ice cream socials this week. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and other campus leaders pitched in to scoop and serve the ice cream at the annual event, which serves as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. Ice cream was served on Bascom Hill on the afternoon of June 11, and also at Dejope Residence Hall from 10 p.m. to midnight on June 13 for employees who work later shifts. Guests were served a variety of Babcock ice cream options as well as gluten-free, gelatin-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free options.