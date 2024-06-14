 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Twice the ice cream fun

June 14, 2024

Hundreds of UW–Madison employees enjoyed ice cream and some light-hearted socialization at not one, but two ice cream socials this week. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and other campus leaders pitched in to scoop and serve the ice cream at the annual event, which serves as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. Ice cream was served on Bascom Hill on the afternoon of June 11, and also at Dejope Residence Hall from 10 p.m. to midnight on June 13 for employees who work later shifts. Guests were served a variety of Babcock ice cream options as well as gluten-free, gelatin-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free options.

A man scoops ice cream and hands it to another person over a table.

Jeff Novak, associate vice chancellor for Finance and Administration and Director of University Housing, hands out ice cream on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Molly Moen, assistant to the chair of psychology, looks delighted as Bucky Badger kisses her hand.

Molly Moen, assistant to the chair of psychology, looks delighted as Bucky Badger kisses her hand. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two people hold ice cream and smile for the camera.

Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning & Management, and Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, hand out ice cream on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman scoops ice cream and hands it out.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin hands out Mnookie Dough ice cream (vanilla-flavored ice cream with caramel and fudge swirls and cookie dough pieces) on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman dances with a person in a mascot suit.

Sadie Schernikau, engagement manager with the Wisconsin School of Business, dances the polka with Bucky Badger. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman hands out ice cream.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin hands out Mnookie Dough ice cream (vanilla-flavored ice cream with caramel and fudge swirls and cookie dough pieces). Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman twirls while holding Bucky Badger's hand.

Teri Grein, advancement program manager with the Wisconsin School of Business, dances with by Bucky Badger. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Band members wearing red play instruments while standing on a green lawn.

Members of the UW Marching Band play as hundreds of people gather for ice cream. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of people pose on a lawn with a sign reading Thank you UW staff 2024

Staff from the Office of Admissions and Recruitment pose together around a sign reading “Thank you UW Staff 2024”. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of people in red shirts stand and pose for the camera, along with Bucky Badger.

Staff for University Heights and Eagle Apartments pose with Bucky Badger at the social. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two people wearing aprons stand at a table scooping up ice cream.

Patrick Sheehan (left), associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer, and Jeff Novak (right), director of University Housing, serve ice cream to attendees during the late-night employee appreciation ice cream social at Dejope. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman scoops ice cream.

Crystal Potts, senior director of state relations, serves ice cream to attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People sit around a table talking and eating ice cream.

Attendees enjoy a delicious treat and good conversation at Dejope. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man talks to a woman; both are holding ice cream.

Cam Travis, custodial services supervisor with Facilities Planning and Management, enjoys a delicious treat and good conversation during the late-night ice cream social. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman hands ice cream to someone over a table.

Cindy Torstveit, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Management, serves ice cream to attendees during a late-night employee appreciation ice cream social. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People sit around a table and laugh and joke

The ice cream social provided a friendly — and tasty — work break. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people smile and eat ice cream while sitting at a table.

Silvana Julian (left) and Maria Basthemer (right), both custodians with Facilities Planning and Management, enjoy some ice cream. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People gather around a table and enjoy ice cream.

At Dejope, guests enjoyed a variety of ice cream options as well as gluten-free, gelatin-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free options. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People gather around a table and enjoy ice cream.

Who doesn't love a scoop of Babcock ice cream and some good converation? Photo by: Bryce Richter

