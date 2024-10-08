‘Together We Do More’ when you become a Partner in Giving

Read this message in:

Dear Colleagues,

Each fall, UW–Madison takes part in the annual Partners in Giving (PinG) campaign, reflecting the Wisconsin values of community service and generosity that define our campus culture. Known formally as the State, University and UW Health Employees Combined Campaign of Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, PinG provides a meaningful way to contribute to our community through charitable donations. Since its inception in 1973, the campaign has generated over $89 million, including nearly $2 million last year alone.

Those more familiar with the campaign may recognize that Milwaukee and Waukesha counties have been added to the campaign this year, which includes University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee staff. This change has been made in an effort to consolidate operations and administer the campaign more efficiently and effectively across the state. Along with the new employee contributors come two new umbrella organizations available to donors — United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the United Performing Arts Fund.

This year’s campaign theme is “Together We Do More,” highlighting the significant impact we can have on our community when we unite our efforts. By pooling our resources, we can make a substantial difference in the lives of others, including coworkers and neighbors who may need our help.

Through this campaign, you have the freedom to designate your contributions to the organization(s) that matter most to you. PinG now collaborates with 11 major umbrella organizations, which encompass over 500 individual charities. Whether you want to support local causes or contribute to initiatives at the state, national, or global levels, you have the power to choose the organizations your funds support. For a comprehensive list of participating charities, click here.

The active phase of the campaign runs from Oct. 7 through Dec. 3 this year, but you can continue to give until May 15, 2025. We encourage you to make your pledge online, although mail-in contributions are also welcome. Find out more about your giving options here.

Virtual Charity Lunch and Learns will once again be available weekly throughout the fall campaign. These sessions provide a valuable opportunity to hear from organizations making a difference and learn about the crucial services your donations support for causes in areas such as disability and veterans services, environmental and animal conservation, housing and shelter, and more!

We are excited to have you join us in making a collective impact through the PinG campaign. We also recognize and appreciate the diverse ways Badgers contribute to the community beyond PinG financial support. Whether you’re donating your money, time, and talent to PinG, or in support of causes outside of PinG, your contributions are invaluable. Through your continued generosity and support, “Together we do more!”

Sincerely,

Charles Isbell

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Have a Partners in Giving question or need help? Contact the University Campaign Coordinating Committee