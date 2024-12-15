Photo gallery Today, they celebrated. Tomorrow, the future.
Buoyant smiles and excited hugs filled the Kohl Center on Sunday as graduates — and their friends and family members — celebrated their accomplishments at Winter 2024 Commencement. Many new graduates brought their parents to share in the joy, and some even brought their own children. Take a look at the scene:
After the commencement ceremony, the new graduates started their festivities.
Graduates Tianle Chen (left) and Men Ruoyu (right) capture their big moment.
Niha Patankar sings the National Anthem during the ceremony.
Provost Charles Isbell speaks to the graduates.
Mercedes Simone Richards and her child Kyry Katori Richards smile to a family member after walking the stage.
Graduates wave to friends and family members.
Smiles were everywhere after graduates crossed the stage and received their diploma covers.
Phd graduate Morgan Farmer and her son James Farmer celebrated together.
The future is so bright that some graduates chose to wear sunglasses.
Graduates listen to commencement speaker Dan Jacobs, who advised them to remain curious and open to new experiences.
A graduate from the School of Pharmacy stands during the conferral of degrees.
Family members cheer and photograph their favorite graduates.
Graduates decorated their caps with meaningful messages during the winter commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison)
Tags: commencement, recent sightings