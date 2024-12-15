Buoyant smiles and excited hugs filled the Kohl Center on Sunday as graduates — and their friends and family members — celebrated their accomplishments at Winter 2024 Commencement. Many new graduates brought their parents to share in the joy, and some even brought their own children. Take a look at the scene:



1 After the commencement ceremony, the new graduates started their festivities. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Graduates Tianle Chen (left) and Men Ruoyu (right) capture their big moment. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Niha Patankar sings the National Anthem during the ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Provost Charles Isbell speaks to the graduates. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Mercedes Simone Richards and her child Kyry Katori Richards smile to a family member after walking the stage. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Graduates wave to friends and family members. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Smiles were everywhere after graduates crossed the stage and received their diploma covers. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Phd graduate Morgan Farmer and her son James Farmer celebrated together. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 The future is so bright that some graduates chose to wear sunglasses. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Graduates listen to commencement speaker Dan Jacobs, who advised them to remain curious and open to new experiences. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 A graduate from the School of Pharmacy stands during the conferral of degrees. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Family members cheer and photograph their favorite graduates. Photo by: Bryce Richter