Photo gallery Today, they celebrated. Tomorrow, the future.

December 15, 2024

Buoyant smiles and excited hugs filled the Kohl Center on Sunday as graduates — and their friends and family members — celebrated their accomplishments at Winter 2024 Commencement. Many new graduates brought their parents to share in the joy, and some even brought their own children. Take a look at the scene:

Streamers fall from the ceiling inside the Kohl Center as graduates in commencement robes smiles and dance.

After the commencement ceremony, the new graduates started their festivities. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person in a commencement gown takes a photo of himself and his friend.

Graduates Tianle Chen (left) and Men Ruoyu (right) capture their big moment. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman sings on stage while wearing a commencement gown.

Niha Patankar sings the National Anthem during the ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man speaks on stage.

Provost Charles Isbell speaks to the graduates. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman in a graduation gown holds a baby and is surrounded by family members.

Mercedes Simone Richards and her child Kyry Katori Richards smile to a family member after walking the stage. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Graduates wave to friends and family members.

Graduates wave to friends and family members. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man in a red academic robe holds a diploma cover and smiles.

Smiles were everywhere after graduates crossed the stage and received their diploma covers. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman in an academic robe holds a little baby.

Phd graduate Morgan Farmer and her son James Farmer celebrated together. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man in a graduation gown wearing sunglasses walks across the stage.

The future is so bright that some graduates chose to wear sunglasses. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People wearing graduation gowns and caps listen.

Graduates listen to commencement speaker Dan Jacobs, who advised them to remain curious and open to new experiences. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man in a graduation gown stands and cheers.

A graduate from the School of Pharmacy stands during the conferral of degrees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of people in the audience cheer.

Family members cheer and photograph their favorite graduates. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A commencement cap reads

Graduates decorated their caps with meaningful messages during the winter commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter

