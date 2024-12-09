Notable grads: A wealth of talent will cross the stage at Winter 2024 Commencement

There is never a lack of exceptional Badgers — just look at any University of Wisconsin–Madison commencement ceremony. Each graduating class contains thousands of accomplished, impressive students. They’ve tackled consequential research projects, started campus organizations, made their communities better and won esteemed scholarships and fellowships. Here are just a few of the remarkable tales behind the names you’ll hear at Winter 2024 Commencement Dec. 15.

He lobbied for new student committee

Caleb Ng’etich, of Nakuru, Kenya, attended UW–Madison as a King-Morgridge Scholar, one of just six chosen each year for the elite international scholarship. An actuarial science major, Ng’etich excelled at leadership roles on campus, serving as treasurer of the African Student Association and as the student representative for the Wisconsin School of Business on the Associated Students of Madison Student Council. In the latter role, he was among those who successfully lobbied the student council to pass legislation to establish a Black Affairs Committee, which will advocate for the needs of Black students on campus. Ng’etich interned this past summer on Wall Street with the French investment bank BNP Paribas. Ng’etich’s parents will be joining him at commencement, traveling nearly 8,000 miles on their first international trip.

She competed as a Rhodes finalist

Felicity Klingele capped her undergraduate career by ascending to the finalist stage of the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the most selective undergraduate academic honors in the world. Klingele, of Madison, Wisconsin, co-founded the UW–Madison Philosophical Society, served as a fellow for UW’s Catholic Social and Political Thought Initiative, and founded both a women’s mental health support group and a women’s philosophy and theology group at Saint Paul’s Catholic Student Center. She is earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and philosophy. (Fun fact: Her mother, Cecelia Klingele, is a professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.)

A prestigious fellowship funded her research

Anthropology major Eimy Gonzalez was awarded a prestigious Research Experience for Undergraduates Fellowship from the U.S. National Science Foundation her junior year. The program enabled her to travel the following summer to Kenya, where she helped collect and analyze rare hominin fossils 1.6 to 2 million years old. She returned to Kenya this past summer to do more archeological fieldwork through a UW–Madison Hilldale Undergraduate Research Fellowship. Gonzalez, of Colima, Mexico, is a McNair Scholar and a Dean’s Ambassador for the College of Letters & Science.

He contributed to statewide agricultural education

Joshua Mumm’s work at UW will impact school children across Wisconsin for years to come. During a year-long internship with the Division of Extension, Mumm helped redesign the sustainable agricultural curriculum used by many agricultural teachers in the state. Specifically, he researched and wrote educational material about animals in the food system, farmers implementing sustainable operation practices and the economics of sustainable livestock production. “While economic and geographic limitations can hinder food choices, it’s important for students to be educated and aware of the system that feeds the country and alternative ways to produce food sustainably,” says Mumm, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He is earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management and economics, with certificates in sustainability and poultry science.

She designs innovative apparel

Angel Yang’s interest in designing accessible apparel began when she overheard a girl describe her struggle to find cute dresses to wear that could also accommodate her medical devices. The comment led Yang, who is majoring in fashion and textiles design, to collaborate with the McBurney Disability Resource Center on campus to create a fashion runway collection for people with physical disabilities. The collection became Yang’s senior thesis. She also incorporates traditional Hmong design motifs and colors in some of her work, which she says fully allows her to connect herself to her designs. Yang, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plans to pursue a career in fashion and textiles design that focuses on values like sustainability, innovation, diversity and inclusion.

He contributed a lot off the field, too

Many Badger football fans know James Thompson Jr. as a two-year starter on the defensive line and an Academic All-Big Ten Athlete for three years. Off the field, he’s equally impressive. During his time in Madison, the Cincinnati native has devoted himself to mentoring young people and contributing to community organizations, in part through an internship with Madison School & Community Recreation. He’s participated in multiple literacy programs through Badgers Give Back (the Athletic Department’s charity effort), and he’s visited numerous schools and the American Family Children’s Hospital to share his story and inspire young people. As a mentor, he’s helped coach more than 100 kids between the ages of 6-17 in football, including children with special needs. Fittingly, Thompson is earning a bachelor’s degree in community and organizational development.

His efforts expanded engineering group

During his time with the College of Engineering, Milwaukee native Carlos Gallegos-Coronado sought ways to connect groups and people. As a past executive board member of the UW–Madison chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, he worked to increase collaboration with other Latine organizations on campus as well as ensure a connection with the Multicultural Student Center. This helped the chapter reach additional audiences, and the organization got to show off its work to a wider audience. Gallegos-Coronado also was part of the Wisconsin Engineering Student Council, working to increase the council’s awareness of smaller organizations. He is earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a focus on construction engineering and management.

40 years later, he’s back for commencement

Philippe Le Baron’s participation in winter commencement is a bit unusual — he earned his UW–Madison degree 40 years ago. Originally from France, Le Baron completed a master’s degree in electrical & computer engineering at UW during the summer of 1984. However, by the time commencement rolled around that winter, he had returned to France to complete one year of compulsory military service. He began his career as an engineer, then moved into sales, using his science background to develop a process to manage salespeople. Now 64, Le Baron lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, and owns a business that helps sales teams perform at optimal levels. He’s also an author and motivational speaker. After putting three daughters through college and attending their commencement ceremonies, Le Baron says he realized he wanted to experience what he missed decades ago. Bonus: His family plans to join him at commencement.

Her UW research had a personal element

At age 5, Isabella Dickman was diagnosed with Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Celiac disease, two serious immune system diseases. Every four months, she endured food trials and endoscopies with biopsies to identify which foods triggered her esophagus. At age 8, she founded a nonprofit organization, Bella Rose Designs, creating and selling beaded bracelets, bookmarks, and handcrafted stationery to support research for these diseases. To date, she has raised over $40,000 for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. As a freshman at UW, she joined Professor Jim Gern’s research team on the SUNBEAM Study, a groundbreaking project investigating the causes of food allergies and asthma in children. Her contributions have included analyzing data, assisting with participant visits, and creating newsletters related to the project. She and others are working with Dr. Gern on a paper for JAMA Pediatrics. “My experiences have instilled in me a deep determination to contribute to research that can lead to better treatments, earlier diagnoses, and ultimately, a future where food allergies no longer disrupt the lives of children,” says Dickman, who is earning a bachelor’s degree in community and environmental sociology.

With PhD topic, she explored vital education issue

A few years ago, doctoral candidate Mallory Umar came across a statistic that startled her: Only about 1% of school district superintendents in the country are Latina. “Considering that a quarter of the students in our nation’s public schools are Latino or Latina, this disparity really struck me,” says Umar, the director of curriculum and instruction for the Cudahy School District near Milwaukee. For her PhD in educational leadership and policy analysis at UW–Madison, Umar looked at career pathways, supportive factors and barriers experienced by Latina superintendents in the Midwest. Her department says her dissertation is vital given that there are very few Latina superintendents nationwide and little research on the topic.