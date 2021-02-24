The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much about campus, but one thing remains the same: When the snow falls, the snowmen follow. The cheery beings can be seen on lawns all over campus, although the recent warm spell thinned their ranks.



1 This horned snowman doesn't appear to fear the sun's warmth. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 A friendly wave from this snowman outside the Kohl Center. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 A mask to stay safe, and a scarf and hat for fashion. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Just because you're made of snow doesn't mean you can't have a fashionable hairdo. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 Life for a snowman can be fleeting, especially when the temperature soars to 40. Photo by: Jeff Miller

6 There's always next winter, to live again. Photo by: Jeff Miller