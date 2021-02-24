 Skip to main content
Photo gallery The snowman’s creed: Have fun before melting

February 24, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much about campus, but one thing remains the same: When the snow falls, the snowmen follow. The cheery beings can be seen on lawns all over campus, although the recent warm spell thinned their ranks.

This horned snowman doesn't appear to fear the sun's warmth. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A friendly wave from this snowman outside the Kohl Center. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A mask to stay safe, and a scarf and hat for fashion. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Just because you're made of snow doesn't mean you can't have a fashionable hairdo. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Life for a snowman can be fleeting, especially when the temperature soars to 40. Photo by: Jeff Miller

There's always next winter, to live again. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: recent sightings, student life

