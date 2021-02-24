Photo gallery The snowman’s creed: Have fun before melting
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much about campus, but one thing remains the same: When the snow falls, the snowmen follow. The cheery beings can be seen on lawns all over campus, although the recent warm spell thinned their ranks.
This horned snowman doesn't appear to fear the sun's warmth.
A friendly wave from this snowman outside the Kohl Center.
A mask to stay safe, and a scarf and hat for fashion.
Just because you're made of snow doesn't mean you can't have a fashionable hairdo.
Life for a snowman can be fleeting, especially when the temperature soars to 40.
There's always next winter, to live again.
