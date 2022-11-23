The wet, heavy snow that fell on campus on Nov. 15 provided the perfect material for a friendly snowball battle among a group of friends. Warmer temperatures this week are expected to melt most of the snow, but winter will return. Snow is forecast for next Wednesday.



1 The wet snow that fell on Nov. 15 made excellent snowballs, as illustrated by Jeet Mehta (left) and Ranveer Viradia, both first-year international students from India. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

2 Adnan Fazulbhoy (left) and Viradia toss snowballs outside of Ogg Hall. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

3 Jeet Mehta (left) and Viradia showed good long-range aim. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

4 Some passers-by got involved in the friendly snowball battle with Viradia. Photo by: Colton Mansavage