November 23, 2022

The wet, heavy snow that fell on campus on Nov. 15 provided the perfect material for a friendly snowball battle among a group of friends. Warmer temperatures this week are expected to melt most of the snow, but winter will return. Snow is forecast for next Wednesday.

Two people throw snowballs at each other.

The wet snow that fell on Nov. 15 made excellent snowballs, as illustrated by Jeet Mehta (left) and Ranveer Viradia, both first-year international students from India. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Two people throw snowballs at each other.

Adnan Fazulbhoy (left) and Viradia toss snowballs outside of Ogg Hall. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Two people throw snowballs at each other.

Jeet Mehta (left) and Viradia showed good long-range aim. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

Two women throw snowballs at a man.

Some passers-by got involved in the friendly snowball battle with Viradia. Photo by: Colton Mansavage

