Photo gallery The snowball effect, campus edition
The wet, heavy snow that fell on campus on Nov. 15 provided the perfect material for a friendly snowball battle among a group of friends. Warmer temperatures this week are expected to melt most of the snow, but winter will return. Snow is forecast for next Wednesday.
The wet snow that fell on Nov. 15 made excellent snowballs, as illustrated by Jeet Mehta (left) and Ranveer Viradia, both first-year international students from India.
Adnan Fazulbhoy (left) and Viradia toss snowballs outside of Ogg Hall.
Jeet Mehta (left) and Viradia showed good long-range aim.
Some passers-by got involved in the friendly snowball battle with Viradia.
