Photo gallery The COVID-19 saliva test, step by step

January 22, 2021

The COVID-19 testing on each of the UW–Madison campus test sites is the same: Sign in with your Safer Badgers app, get the testing kit, submit the saliva sample, and turn it in. The Safer Badgers app is for the campus community to use to manage their testing appointments, track their test results and gain access to campus spaces. Have questions? Here are answers to frequently asked questions about Safer Badgers testing.

When arriving at the testing site, student Kingsley Pissang is given testing materials including a vial and a funnel. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Pissang fills a vial. When providing saliva, pool your drool underneath your tongue as you walk or drive to your test site. Think about foods you really like to eat. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Testers must provide between 1 and 1.5 milliliters of saliva Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Sam Kavajecz uses the Safer Badgers phone app when submitting the saliva test. The app QR code is scanned in. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The bar code on the sample is scanned in. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Finally, the saliva sample must be put in a plastic bag and turned in. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Workers process COVID-19 testing samples at the T3 Shield testing trailer located near the WARF Building. Test results are usually complete within 24 hours. Photo by: Bryce Richter

