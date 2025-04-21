 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Terrace season kicks off with a splash

April 21, 2025

The iconic yellow, green and orange sunburst chairs returned to the Memorial Union Terrace on Friday, April 18, signaling the return of Terrace season and warmer weather. To celebrate, the Wisconsin Union threw a party featuring the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, DJ Margaux and more. Terrace-goers from around the world have enjoyed relaxing on the terrace overlooking Lake Mendota for almost 100 years.

People playing instruments and wearing red walk in a line among a crowd of people.

Members of the UW Marching Band wind through the crowd as they perform during the Terrace chair return party. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

A bride wearing a white dress and groom wearing a suit pose with Bucky Badger.

Married earlier in the day, bride Tila Aydin and groom Yusuf Besparmak pose for a photo with Bucky Badger. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

A mascot waves to a crowd of people.

UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger gets the crowd revved up for the return of the chairs. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

Two women dance with Bucky Badger on the terrace.

Seniors Isabel Wellisch (left) and Abigail Heltzer dance with Bucky. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

A band of people wearing red Wisconsin uniforms play their instruments.

Members of the UW Marching Band perform for the crowd. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

A person salutes much like a band member is saluting.

Russ Tilsner, a 1988 alumnus of UW–Madison, mimics the gestures of members of the UW Marching Band. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

Some people are shown smiling and dancing.

Tushar Mehendale (lower right), a 1998 alumnus of UW-Madison, and his wife, Awanti Mehendale (standing above), dance as the UW Marching Band plays. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

Three people and Bucky hold their hands in the W shape and smile for the camera.

From left to right, graduate students Srihari Sridharan, Sahil Naphade and Smit Shah throw W hand signs as they pose for a photo with Bucky. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

Three women and Bucky Badger pose for a photo.

A photo with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Bucky Badger makes for a satisfying day as Terrace season returned. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

Student Sophia Goetz (wearing white vest) poses for a photo with friends as members of the campus and public communities enjoy the reopening of the Memorial Union Terrace.

Student Sophia Goetz (wearing white vest) poses for a photo with friends as members of the campus and public communities enjoy the reopening of the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

An exuberant fan dances with Bucky as members of the UW Marching Band perform “Beer Barrel Polka.

An exuberant fan dances with Bucky as members of the UW Marching Band perform “Beer Barrel Polka." Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

Children pose for a photo with UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger during a Terrace chair return party.

The return of the chairs is always a memorable day, especially when Bucky Badger shows up.

Bucky Badger poses for photo being made by an older man sitting in an oversized Terrace chair during the Terrace chair return party held at the Memorial Union Terrace

Everybody wants a photo with Bucky Badger.

