The iconic yellow, green and orange sunburst chairs returned to the Memorial Union Terrace on Friday, April 18, signaling the return of Terrace season and warmer weather. To celebrate, the Wisconsin Union threw a party featuring the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, DJ Margaux and more. Terrace-goers from around the world have enjoyed relaxing on the terrace overlooking Lake Mendota for almost 100 years.



1 Members of the UW Marching Band wind through the crowd as they perform during the Terrace chair return party. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



2 Married earlier in the day, bride Tila Aydin and groom Yusuf Besparmak pose for a photo with Bucky Badger. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



3 UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger gets the crowd revved up for the return of the chairs. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



4 Seniors Isabel Wellisch (left) and Abigail Heltzer dance with Bucky. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



5 Members of the UW Marching Band perform for the crowd. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



6 Russ Tilsner, a 1988 alumnus of UW–Madison, mimics the gestures of members of the UW Marching Band. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



7 Tushar Mehendale (lower right), a 1998 alumnus of UW-Madison, and his wife, Awanti Mehendale (standing above), dance as the UW Marching Band plays. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



8 From left to right, graduate students Srihari Sridharan, Sahil Naphade and Smit Shah throw W hand signs as they pose for a photo with Bucky. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



9 A photo with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Bucky Badger makes for a satisfying day as Terrace season returned. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



10 Student Sophia Goetz (wearing white vest) poses for a photo with friends as members of the campus and public communities enjoy the reopening of the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



11 An exuberant fan dances with Bucky as members of the UW Marching Band perform “Beer Barrel Polka." Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



12 The return of the chairs is always a memorable day, especially when Bucky Badger shows up.