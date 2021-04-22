Survey seeks answers about transition to campus

As Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced in her blog post Creating a New Normal: Returning to Campus, most UW–Madison employees will be returning to work on campus in August to prepare for the Fall 2021 semester.

To help the university best serve our employees, the Office of Human Resources has developed an online employee survey. The survey asks questions about onsite work, experiences with remote work, and how the university can best support the many employees transitioning back to campus.

The survey is available at the following link:

https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0e4WlbWvRuKsuiO

Please respond on or before the April 29 deadline.

Most employees will be able to complete the survey in 5-10 minutes. Employees who currently spend 50 percent or more of their time working onsite (in the workplace or on campus) are also encouraged to complete the survey. These employees will answer only those questions related to working onsite and may be able to complete the survey in less than five minutes.

Responses to the survey are confidential and will not be connected to individual names. Employees can complete the survey during their work time.

Employees who have questions about the survey may contact their local human resources department or contact the Office of Human Resources at 265-2257 or accesscenter@ohr.wisc.edu. Employees who need support or someone to talk to are encouraged to take advantage of the free, confidential services offered by the Employee Assistance Office, including 24/7 counseling services from LifeMatters.