Community members took advantage of COVID-19 surge testing being freely offered at Nielsen Tennis Stadium from Nov. 12 to the end of the year. Participants do not need to be a UW–Madison student or employee. The surge testing uses rapid antigen testing from Abbott BinaxNOW, which can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes. A follow up PCR test is required to confirm a positive coronavirus result . The program, supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, allocated approximately 80,000 testing kits to UW–Madison. Participants must make an appointment online at here prior to arrival. Test results and site hours are available on the same website.



1 A person confirms registration to participate in COVID-19 surge testing now being freely offered to the community at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 The surge testing uses rapid antigen tests from Abbott BinaxNOW, which can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 A digital clock times a test result as a participant waits. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Members of the public wait for test results. The test can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 A staff member waits for anyone needing a follow-up PCR test, required to confirm a positive coronavirus result from the rapid BinaxNOW test. Photo by: Jeff Miller