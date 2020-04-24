Photo gallery Firefighters parade in support of health workers
Fire engines from local Madison stations circled the VA Hospital, UW Hospital and Clinics and American Family Children’s Hospital, flashing their lights and sounding their sirens in appreciation of medical staff for their work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
video by bryce richter/university communications
photos by bryce richter/university communications, and john maniaci/uw health
Health care workers wave back at the firefighters from the sidewalks outside the hospital complex.
A firefighter gestures in solidarity with health care workers.
Fire engines paraded around the streets of the UW Hospital complex.
UW Health workers acknowledge the firefighters' demonstration of support.
A hospital employee returns the message of thanks to the firefighters.
