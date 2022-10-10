Read this message in:

October 10, 2022

To: Deans, Directors, Department Chairs, HR Representatives and Supervisors

cc: Faculty, Academic Staff, University Staff

From:

Jennifer L. Mnookin, Chancellor

Karl Scholz, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Cramer, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Re: Supporting shared governance participation

Among the many factors that make the University of Wisconsin—Madison a great place to work and learn is our institutional commitment to shared governance.

A deeply collaborative process that includes faculty, academic and university staff, and students input allows for more deliberative decisions and more inclusive policies.

UW-Madison is strongest when shared governance traditions are honored, and information from voices across campus is taken into consideration. As university leaders, each of us remain committed to shared governance as it has been historically practiced at UW–Madison, which is why we are reaching out to you today.

We are asking you to join us in encouraging shared governance participation among faculty, Academic Staff and University Staff members. Employees must be allowed to engage in these activities during work hours, without loss of pay.

As you hold employee meetings this year, take time to discuss governance opportunities, both campus-wide and at the school, college, department, and division levels. It is our expectation that employees hear that involvement in formal governance and participation in workplace decision-making is valued at our university.

For further information on shared governance, please visit http://www.wisc.edu/governance/. This resource page has information specific to each governance group.

Thank you for your continued support of shared governance at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.