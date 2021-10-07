Read this message in:

To: Deans, Directors, Department Chairs, HR Representatives and Supervisors

cc: Faculty, Academic Staff, University Staff

From: Rebecca Blank, Chancellor

Karl Scholz, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Cramer, Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Re: Supporting Shared Governance

Shared governance is a significant part of what makes the University of Wisconsin–Madison great. Active participation of faculty, academic staff, university staff, and students is – and will continue to be – crucial to the decision-making process at the university. Openly sharing and thoughtfully challenging ideas leads to better decisions about academics; research; campus climate and safety; diversity, equity, and inclusion; human resources; and other institutional matters.

Please join us in supporting and strongly encouraging faculty, academic staff, and university staff participation in shared governance activities during work hours and without loss of pay. During meetings throughout the year, please promote the full range of governance opportunities available campus-wide and in schools, colleges, divisions, and departments. Please stress to all employee groups that involvement in formal governance and participating in workplace decision-making contributes to the vitality and excellence of our university.

For further information on shared governance, please visit http://www.wisc.edu/governance/. This resource page has information specific to each governance group.

We remain committed to shared governance as it has been historically practiced at UW–Madison. Employees’ leadership and service in governance strengthens our university and provides opportunities for professional and personal growth.

Thank you for your continued support of shared governance at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.