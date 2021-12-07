Students lead way in sustainability effort
Making campus — and the world — more sustainable and environmentally sound is a long-term goal at UW–Madison.
And Badger students are leading the way, pairing environmental studies majors with everything from law to fashion to finance as they learn how to apply environmental solutions to their chosen fields. The environmental studies major, offered through the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, must be taken simultaneously with another undergraduate major.
Meet some of the environmental studies majors:
- Environmental and legal studies major Claire Cooper has her sights set on defending the environment through law and policy. Read more.
- Alayna Lotto chose to major in environmental studies along with interior architecture, and it’s led her to an internship at an architecture firm focusing on sustainability. Read more.
- From combatting fast fashion to preventing food waste, student Katie Hayes has put her sustainability certificate and consumer behavior major to work. Read more.
- Textile and fashion design and environmental studies major Grace Klein is confident that her education and experiences will allow her to change the environmental impact of the fashion industry for the better. Read more.
- Isaac Eskind, a double major in finance and environmental studies, hopes to work in the startup world for a company tackling climate change issues, or for an impact investing company. Read more.