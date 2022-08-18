Statement of Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin on Big Ten media rights

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin released the following statement on Aug. 18.

The significant Big Ten media rights agreements, announced today by Commissioner Kevin Warren, will allow UW–Madison’s Athletic Department to continue to support its student-athletes to ensure their success both on the field and off.

These media rights agreements will increase the visibility of our student athletes, and include five major networks, including CBS, NBC and Fox. These agreements will also, over time, provide additional support for Badger athletics and our students, and will provide continued support to the campus in ways that enhance both the educational and the research mission of the university.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s proud association with the Big Ten Conference—which dates to its founding in 1896—plays a central role in the success of our athletic program and student-athletes. Competing against peers who share similar values, the conference provides the framework for this success, on and off the field of play.

The Big Ten has been a leader and an innovator throughout its long history, and I’m pleased that this new set of agreements continues that tradition.

I’m grateful to Commissioner Kevin Warren and Athletic Director Chris McIntosh, both of whom are forward-looking leaders. I also appreciate the way Commissioner Warren has welcomed me to the Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C).

I am excited to experience my first Badgers and Big Ten games and look forward to doing so for many years to come.