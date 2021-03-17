Statement in response to Atlanta shootings

Read this message in

Interim Chief Diversity Officer Cheryl Gittens and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor released the following statement:

Last evening we learned of violent shootings in Georgia that killed eight people, six of them of Asian descent, and are once again disheartened by the tragic loss of lives. As we mourn the losses, we recognize the perpetuation of bias and hatred toward our Asian and Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American (APIDA) community members.

Documented anti-Asian bias crimes have skyrocketed, and research suggests they are even more widespread. Such hatred and fear connect to a long and terrible history of anti-Asian violence in this country that is unknown to most Americans. We mourn for the victims of last night’s attack and call on our campus community to stand in solidarity with our Asian and APIDA communities.

We encourage you to seek support and community in ways that feel right to you:

Should you or anyone you know experience an incident of hate or bias, please file a Bias Incident Report with the Dean of Students Office.

Please follow the Multicultural Student Center and APIDA Student Center social media for processing space opportunities soon.

DDEEA holds a monthly affinity group space for faculty and staff members of the campus APIDA community, and we welcome all who identify with the community to join us on April 8 at 2 p.m. To register: https://diversity.wisc.edu/affinity-group-gatherings.