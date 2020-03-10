State and UW employees’ campaign surpasses $80 million in donations to charities

Partners in Giving, the workplace fundraising campaign for state, university and UW Health employees in Dane County, donated nearly $2.5 million Tuesday to over 500 charities, bringing the total amount raised for charitable groups since the volunteer-run campaign began to over $81 million.

“Since 1973, state and UW employees in Dane County have come together each fall to make the world a better place,” said Tammy Kuhn-Martin, volunteer Co-Chair of the Partners in Giving Administrative Board.

“Total employee donations to date now stand at over $81.8 million, a remarkable milestone and proof that state and UW employees are generous and committed to helping improve lives here and all over the world.”

A check for $2.48 million in donations pledged during last fall’s Partners in Giving Give Hope Campaign was presented to 11 umbrella charities and their 520 member charities during a volunteer recognition event at UW Madison’s Union South.

Nearly 500 volunteers helped host the 2019 campaign at their individual workplaces, when employees can donate to the charity or charities of their choice, choose payroll deduction as a payment method, and take part in special events, like bake sales and chili cook-offs.

As keynote speaker, Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan applauded Partners in Giving volunteers for helping achieve “incredible results” which impact countless families and communities around the world.

Secretary Brennan and Kuhn-Martin presented special awards to agencies and UW units which excelled during the 2019 campaign. Individual volunteers nominated by their peers also received special recognition, including these awards:

Innovation Award:

Scott Brown, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Jess Noelck, Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Caitlin Scott and Gretchen Olson, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

UW Police Department Campaign Team, UW–Madison Police Department



Excellence Award:

Laurie Ballentine, UW College of Agriculture & Life Sciences

David Gebhardt, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Alison Hiam, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

Gretchen Olson, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Doug Palm Community Service Award:

John Shanda, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Kirsten Roman, UW Madison Police Chief, and Jeff Russell, UW Madison Vice Provost for Lifelong Learning and Dean of Continuing Studies

Partners in Giving’s participating charities, representing a wide range of causes, must meet eligibility requirements and are approved by the state. For more information on Partners in Giving and the charities it supports, please visit www.giving.wi.gov.