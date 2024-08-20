Several University of Wisconsin–Madison workers spent late summer painting and repairing campus buildings and other facilities so they’re at their best when students return for fall semester. Facilities Planning and Management keeps up the 939-acre UW campus and its 420 buildings, as well as grounds, walkways and roadways, parking lots, vehicles, and utility generation and distribution systems.
Working in aerial lifts, workers apply a fresh coat of white paint to the exterior of Bascom Hall. Photo: Bryce Richter
Bascom Hall was built in 1859, although the original round portico was later replaced with the square one that painters touched up on July 10. Photo: Bryce Richter
Workers on July 11 lay sod in the newly completed Fluno Center Plaza (along Lake Street and University Avenue), which has been under construction since May 15 for weatherproofing and repair. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Workers apply a fresh coat of primer and paint to the hand rails of the steps of the stairs at the bottom of Bascom hill along Park Street on Aug. 12. Photo: Bryce Richter
Scaffolding goes up on the exterior of the Red Gym as part of a renovation project on July 19. Photo: Althea Dotzour
