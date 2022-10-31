Have you ever seen a panda do a pirouette? A strawberry tightening her skates? Both were part of the scene at the ‘Spooky Songs’ skate night at the Shell on Saturday, Oct. 29, as Badgers exhibited their Halloween spirit.



1 From left to right, Katy Ball, Lindsay Dyjach, Nicole Schyvinck, Angelina Huang, Gabriela Gomez, Leah Chung and Sonia Shahzad dressed up in costumes for the skate. Photo by Colton Mansavage



2 Katy Ball, dressed as a strawberry, puts on her ice skates. Photo by Colton Mansavage



3 Angelina Huang, dressed up as a panda, does an ice skating lunge. Photo by Colton Mansavage



4 Sam Erickson skates across the ice. Photo by Colton Mansavage



5 Ben Carter, left, and Leah Pokorny, right, showed up as Steve and Blue from Blue’s Clues. Photo by Colton Mansavage



6 Ojas Bhargav laces up his ice skates. Photo by Colton Mansavage



7 Angelina Huang helps up Sonia Shahzad after a fall. Photo by Colton Mansavage