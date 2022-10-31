 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Spooky skate at the Shell

October 31, 2022

Have you ever seen a panda do a pirouette? A strawberry tightening her skates? Both were part of the scene at the ‘Spooky Songs’ skate night at the Shell on Saturday, Oct. 29, as Badgers exhibited their Halloween spirit.

Seven people on ice skates stand arm in arm.

From left to right, Katy Ball, Lindsay Dyjach, Nicole Schyvinck, Angelina Huang, Gabriela Gomez, Leah Chung and Sonia Shahzad dressed up in costumes for the skate. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A person in a red costume ties her skates while sitting on a bench.

Katy Ball, dressed as a strawberry, puts on her ice skates. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A person in a panda costume skates while dramatically extending her arms.

Angelina Huang, dressed up as a panda, does an ice skating lunge. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A man skates across an ice rink.

Sam Erickson skates across the ice. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A man in a striped sweater and a woman in blue skate on a rink.

Ben Carter, left, and Leah Pokorny, right, showed up as Steve and Blue from Blue’s Clues. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A man laces up his skates.

Ojas Bhargav laces up his ice skates. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A woman helps another woman who's kneeling on the ice.

Angelina Huang helps up Sonia Shahzad after a fall. Photo by Colton Mansavage

A close-up of ice skates being tied.

Doesn't matter your costume — your skate laces need to be tightened. Photo by Colton Mansavage

