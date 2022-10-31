Photo gallery Spooky skate at the Shell
Have you ever seen a panda do a pirouette? A strawberry tightening her skates? Both were part of the scene at the ‘Spooky Songs’ skate night at the Shell on Saturday, Oct. 29, as Badgers exhibited their Halloween spirit.
From left to right, Katy Ball, Lindsay Dyjach, Nicole Schyvinck, Angelina Huang, Gabriela Gomez, Leah Chung and Sonia Shahzad dressed up in costumes for the skate.
Katy Ball, dressed as a strawberry, puts on her ice skates.
Angelina Huang, dressed up as a panda, does an ice skating lunge.
Sam Erickson skates across the ice.
Ben Carter, left, and Leah Pokorny, right, showed up as Steve and Blue from Blue’s Clues.
Ojas Bhargav laces up his ice skates.
Angelina Huang helps up Sonia Shahzad after a fall.
Doesn't matter your costume — your skate laces need to be tightened.
