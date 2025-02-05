When the weather is cold and the days are short, it can feel easy to wrap up your week by staying inside your warm apartment, scrolling through social media and procrastinating doing your homework. We’ve all been there.

But the Wisconsin Union offers an alternative way to spend your Friday nights that’s a lot more fun.

Every other week, Wheelhouse Studios, located on the bottom level of Memorial Union, offers Free Art Fridays, where students get supplies and direction to create art projects ranging from chicken plush toys to trucker hats to watercolors.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Wheelhouse Studios and WUD Music collaborated on the first Free Art Friday of the semester, inviting participants to paint vinyl records.

Students at Friday’s event said they appreciated that the art events are a great way to “relax and chill,” and are especially good for students looking for an alternative to partying.

“I think that having these kind of accessible events makes the campus a lot more accepting for those students that can’t really afford to go somewhere because they don’t have a car to get vinyls that they can paint on their own,” says Angelica Chang, a May 2024 graduate who’s preparing for medical school.

Sophomore Shaurya Khati said students always deserve a break. “We’re all running around with our lives and we always have something next to look forward to,” Khati says. “But I think it’s really important that we can slow down and really deliberate on something, so I think events like these are places where you can actually do that.”

We talked with several Badgers about their inspirations.