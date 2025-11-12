Share input on search for new provost

The provost search-and-screen committee invites the UW–Madison community to share input on the search for the next provost during two listening sessions next week.

Both sessions will be held virtually via Zoom; registration is required for participation.

A faculty-focused session is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Registration is required.

A session for all members of the campus community is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration is required.

Executive search firm Isaacson, Miller will facilitate the two listening sessions to gather feedback on key priorities and the qualities of an ideal candidate. Employees may attend the sessions during work hours without loss of pay but should first provide their supervisor with reasonable notice.

In addition to the listening sessions, feedback can also be submitted through an online survey. Feedback is due by Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

Questions or nominations can be sent to search-and-screen committee chair Russ Castronovo and/or Isaacson, Miller, via this link.