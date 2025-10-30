Search begins for new provost

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin has appointed a 15-member search-and-screen committee to help identify a new provost and chief academic officer at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. English professor Russ Castronovo of the College of Letters & Science will serve as committee chair.

Charles Isbell Jr., who was appointed provost in 2023, announced in June that he would depart UW–Madison to become the chancellor at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. John Zumbrunnen is currently serving as interim provost.

“I am looking forward to welcoming a new provost to help advance UW–Madison’s world-class academic enterprise,” Mnookin says. “I am confident this terrific committee of faculty, staff and students will identify the most qualified candidates to serve in this vital role.”

The provost is the chief academic officer of the university and the second-ranking officer under the chancellor, responsible for overseeing and coordinating the academic and outreach missions of the university.

As the chief academic officer, the provost works closely with the deans and with campus leadership as well as shared governance, faculty, staff and students to deliver on UW–Madison’s three-part mission of education, research and outreach.

Position description and candidate nominations

A full position description can be found here.

The search-and-screen committee is working with executive search firm Isaacson, Miller to identify a strong pool of candidates. Screening of complete applications will begin immediately and continue until the completion of the search process. Inquiries, nominations, referrals, and CVs with cover letters should be sent via the Isaacson, Miller website.

Opportunities for public input

Online survey

Members of the UW–Madison community can give input to the search committee until Tuesday, Dec. 2, through an online survey or at forthcoming public listening sessions.

Listening sessions

Isaacson, Miller will hold two listening sessions via Zoom to gather feedback on key priorities and the qualities of an ideal candidate. Employees may attend the sessions during work hours without loss of pay but should first provide their supervisor with reasonable notice.

A faculty-focused session is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Registration is required.

A session for all members of the campus community is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration is required.

Search committee members

In addition to Castronovo, members of the provost search-and-screen committee are:

Jenna Alsteen, assistant dean of academic analysis, planning and assessment, Graduate School

Randy Ashton, associate professor of biomedical engineering, College of Engineering

Christy Clark-Pujara, professor of African American studies, College of Letters & Science

Tara Cordes, training coordinator of environmental and occupational health, Facilities Planning & Management

C. Shawn Green, psychology professor and department chair, College of Letters & Science

Laura Hernandez, professor of animal and dairy science, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences

Annie Jones, professor of community & environmental sociology, Division of Extension

Samantha Li, undergraduate student

Mari Magler, director of McBurney Disability Resource Center, Student Affairs

Phoebe Miller, graduate student

Devesh Ranjan, Grainger Dean of the College of Engineering

Ajay Sethi, professor of population health, School of Medicine & Public Health

Soyeon Shim, dean of the School of Human Ecology

Stephen Wright, professor of computer sciences, College of Letters & Science

More information

Questions or nominations can be sent to search-and-screen committee chair Russ Castronovo and/or Isaacson, Miller, via this link.