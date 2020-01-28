Secretary of academic staff hired for same role with faculty

Heather Daniels will be UW–Madison’s next secretary of the faculty. She will start Feb. 11, bringing with her a wealth of experience in shared governance.

The secretary of the faculty facilitates, supports and assists the effective functioning of the faculty’s role in institutional shared governance, and serves as the primary liaison between the faculty and the administration.

“Shared governance at UW–Madison has the power to make decisions, provide advice and bring new ideas to the table. The role faculty play in this system is critical to the success of the university,” Daniels says. “As secretary of the faculty, I look forward to supporting these faculty governance responsibilities and assisting faculty across campus.”

Daniels has served as secretary of the academic staff since 2013. Prior to that, she was senior administrative program specialist in the Research Division of the Graduate School (now the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education). Daniels earned a master of arts degree in library studies from UW–Madison, a master’s in biology from Boston University, and a bachelor’s degree from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“It is wonderful to have a governance veteran like Heather step into this very important position,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “In her role as secretary of the academic staff, Heather has been highly successful at fostering participation in governance and engagement across campus. It will be a pleasure to continue working in collaboration with her and the Faculty Senate.”

Daniels succeeds Steven K. Smith, who had served in the role since July 2014. Jane Richard served as interim secretary of the faculty during the search.