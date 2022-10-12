Search underway for International Division Dean

A search-and-screen committee, appointed to help identify and select candidates for the next dean and vice provost of the International Division, encourages nominations and applications for this leadership position at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Ellen Sapega, a professor of Spanish and Portuguese in the College of Letters & Science, is chairing the committee.

The International Division dean provides leadership to more than 120 faculty and staff across seven units and directs a budget of approximately $60 million. The International Division provides support and services to nearly 8,000 international students per year as well as to 600 faculty and staff. In addition, the division sends more than 2,000 students abroad each year to 200 programs in 60 countries.

Reporting to the provost, the dean/vice provost’s primary roles and areas of responsibility are to serve as the Senior International Officer for UW–Madison and oversee the Institute for Regional and International Studies (including the International Studies Major), International Academic Programs, the International Internship Program, the International Projects Office, the Language Program Office, International Student Services, International Faculty and Staff Services, and the Dean’s Office, which includes International Safety and Security and other units.

Guido Podestá has served as dean for 10 years and will be stepping down at the end of semester. He will work with the division through the end of the current fiscal year to assist with the transition. Barry Gerhart, Bruce R. Ellig Distinguished Chair and professor of Management and Human Resources in the Wisconsin School of Business, will serve as interim vice provost and dean, effective Jan. 1, 2023, until the new dean begins.

To read a full description of the position and instructions on how to nominate candidates, visit https://diversifiedsearchgroup.com/search/uw-madison-dean-vp-international-division/ To ensure consideration, applications must be received by Jan. 9, 2023.

In addition to Sapega, the committee members are:

Elise Ahn, International Projects Office, International Division

Lesley Bartlett, professor, Educational Policy Studies, School of Education

Neil Kodesh, professor, History, College of Letters & Science

Jenny Lee, Administration & Marketing, Wisconsin Union

Weijia Li, Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis, School of Education

Cameron Millard, International Student Services, International Division

John Pfotenhauer, professor, Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering

Hernando Rojas, professor, Journalism & Mass Communication, College of Letters & Science

Thatcher Root, professor, Chemical & Biological Engineering, College of Engineering

Vallabh Sambamurthy, Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business

Steven Shi, student representative

Susan Thibeault, professor, Surgery/Otolaryngology, School of Medicine and Public Health

For questions or comments, contact Professor Ellen Sapega ewsapega@wisc.edu.