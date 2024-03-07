Search begins for new secretary of academic staff

A search committee is being formed to identify candidates for the next secretary of the academic staff.

The person selected will replace Jake Smith, who served since 2014 in the Office of the Secretary of the Academic Staff as deputy secretary and then as secretary.

The secretary of the academic staff serves as a resource for the more than 12,000 academic staff members at UW–Madison, acting as a liaison between the Academic Staff Executive Committee and university administration.

The SOAS office administratively supports all aspects of academic staff governance, as well as coordinates programs such as professional development and executive education grants, academic staff excellence awards and the annual University Roundtable luncheon series.

In addition, the secretary provides procedural advice and manages all aspects of academic staff appeals and grievances heard by the Academic Staff Appeals Committee. The secretary works collaboratively with other governance secretaries and campus administrators and colleagues to support a healthy and productive workplace.

A complete description can be found here.

The deadline for applications is March 20.