Mnookin: News about Provost Charles Isbell

The following message was emailed to all faculty and staff on June 5

To our faculty and staff—

I hope this message finds you well and that you’re enjoying the early days of June, whether you are on campus or away. I’m writing today to share important news about an exceptional colleague and leader.

Charles Isbell, Jr., who has served as UW–Madison’s provost since 2023, has been named the next chancellor of the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and a vice president of the University of Illinois System. Charles will begin his new role on July 16.

The University of Illinois is an outstanding Big Ten research institution, not unlike our own, though set on the Illinois prairie. This is a remarkable opportunity, and while it is bittersweet for us at UW–Madison, I am happy for Charles, his wife Sheila, and their children Joni and Cody.

As Charles prepares for his next chapter, I deeply appreciate his partnership over the past two years and the significant intellect, humor, and leadership he brought to his critical role here at UW–Madison. I look forward to seeing and working with him through the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, as well as at the Association of American Universities (AAU). I know that he’ll always carry his time as a Badger with him throughout his career.

I am pleased to share that John Zumbrunnen, Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning will serve as Interim Provost upon Charles’ departure. My thanks to John for stepping into this important role – I am confident that under his leadership we will be going from strength to strength. We will launch a search for a new provost this fall.

For more details on his appointment, please see the official announcement on the University of Illinois website.

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin