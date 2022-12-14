Top journalists from radio, television and online outlets visited the University of Wisconsin–Madison this semester to take part in its Sharon Dunwoody Journalist in Residence program.

The residency series kicked off in early October with a visit from Science Journalist in Residence Latif Nasser, co-host of the NYC Studios hit show Radiolab. Nasser is also host and executive producer of the Netflix science documentary series Connected.

In late October, prognosticator extraordinaire Nate Silver came to campus as this semester’s Public Affairs journalist in residence. Silver is the founder editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. November saw a pleasantly-packed house for a visit from recent Peabody Award-winners Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, co-hosts and producers of NPR’s podcast Throughline.

Finally, longtime (and recently retired) NBC Justice correspondent Pete Williams spent a week in Madison sharing a career’s worth of wisdom in early December as the Center for Journalism Ethics journalist in residence.

For more than 30 years, the residency program has sponsored campus visits from high-profile journalists, bringing their knowledge and expertise into UW classrooms, discussing research with faculty and staff and sharing their perspective in public events.