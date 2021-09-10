Students and others marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by placing American flags on Bascom Hill, on Sept. 10. The event was organized by the UW chapter of the Student Veterans of America. Participants were asked to write what Sept. 11, 2001 meant to them or express gratitude towards those lost, in their own way.



1 Student Izzy Prenger writes down what the anniversary of September 11, 2001 means to her. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Participants were asked to write what September 11, 2001 meant to them or express gratitude towards those lost in their own way. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Student Izzy Prenger places an American flag on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Mick Miyamoto, special projects coordinator for Student Affairs, places an American flag on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 The memorial event was organized by the UW chapter of the Student Veterans of America. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 American flags are pictured on Bascom Hill to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Photo by: Bryce Richter