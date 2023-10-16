Photo gallery Reception celebrates the work of the newly opened Center for Campus History
On Oct. 11, 2023, the University of Wisconsin–Madison held an opening reception for the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History. First announced in January 2023, the center is devoted to educating the campus community about the university’s past in ways that will enrich the curriculum, inform administrative decisions and bolster efforts to achieve a more equitable university.
While the center — housed in the Division for Teaching and Learning — does not currently have a public-facing physical space on campus, their work has already begun providing classroom engagement, working on publications and planning smaller, more concentrated versions of the original Sifting and Reckoning exhibition, which received more than 23,000 in-person and 150,000 online visitors.
Kacie Lucchini Butcher, director of the Center for Campus History, speaks during the reception.
Attendees listen to Kacie Lucchini Butcher, director of the UW–Madison Center for Campus History, as she speaks during an opening reception for the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History held in the Pyle Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 11, 2023. While the Center does not currently have a dedicated physical space on campus, their work has begun by providing classroom engagement, working on publications, as well as planning smaller, more concentrated versions of the original Sifting and Reckoning exhibition. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison)
Taylor Bailey, assistant director of the Center for Campus History, speaks with attendees.
In her remarks, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said that, "The Center for Campus History will help us continue to move forward and learn from our past, and strive to ensure that all students and alumni are aware of a fuller history of the university, including the accomplishments of campus community members from marginalized populations whose stories previously may have been hidden or not widely known."
Kacie Lucchini Butcher (left)connects with Provost Charles Isbell (center) and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (right).
Nicole Kaforski, assistant director of student services as the Wisconsin School of Business, talks with fellow attendees.
Chris Borland (center), former UW football player and honorary fellow with the Center for Healthy Minds, talks with UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh (left).