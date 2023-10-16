On Oct. 11, 2023, the University of Wisconsin–Madison held an opening reception for the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History. First announced in January 2023, the center is devoted to educating the campus community about the university’s past in ways that will enrich the curriculum, inform administrative decisions and bolster efforts to achieve a more equitable university.

While the center — housed in the Division for Teaching and Learning — does not currently have a public-facing physical space on campus, their work has already begun providing classroom engagement, working on publications and planning smaller, more concentrated versions of the original Sifting and Reckoning exhibition, which received more than 23,000 in-person and 150,000 online visitors.