An audience of more than 70 people enjoyed a variety of student performances in Queer X Asian Open Mic Night in the Memorial Union’s Der Rathskeller on Nov. 5. The event was hosted by the the Social Justice Hub, part of the UW–Madison Office of Inclusion Education. It was billed as a celebration of the intersection of queer and Asian identities through spoken word, music and more, with a special guest performance from Filipino poet and UW alumna Gretchen Carvajal.



1 Student Milan Stolpman performs a spoken-word piece. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Student Gracie Regala performs a spoken-word piece. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Audience members applaud a performer. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Social Justice Hub operations intern Sophia Boté introduces the next performer. “This open mic night is intended to give an underrepresented group the chance to find community through art and shared experiences,” says Boté, who was event coordinator. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 A group of student musicians, from behind left to right, guitarist Tianrui Liu (Mark), vocalist Zhengxi Guo (Ellen), Weiyu Xu (Vidia) on keyboard and vocals, vocalist Hongwei Tian (Johnney), and guitarist Ziqian Xu (Selina) perform a song. Photo by: Jeff Miller