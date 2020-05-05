Public presentations scheduled for vice provost for teaching and learning candidates

Candidates for vice provost for teaching and learning will give online public presentations next week.

The vice provost for teaching and learning provides campuswide leadership by convening and partnering with a number of committees and councils to enhance teaching and learning, enrich educational innovation, and provide leadership on academic and curricular policies, guidelines and practices.

Members of the campus community, particularly those who interact with these positions, are encouraged to attend each candidate’s online session and provide feedback.

The candidates and presentation schedule are as follows:

Greg Downey, Evjue-Bascom Professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the iSchool, and associate dean for social sciences in the College of Letters & Science.

Presentation: 11 a.m.–noon on Tuesday, May 12

John Zumbrunnen, Professor and Chair of Political Science and Senior Fellow, Educational Innovation.

Presentation: 11 a.m.–noon on Wednesday, May 13

Please visit Academic Leadership Searches for presentation details.

The finalists were selected by a nine-member search and screen committee chaired by Professor Lyn Van Swol, Department of Communication Science.