Provost Scholz announces interim vice provosts for UW–Madison Libraries

University of Wisconsin–Madison Provost Karl Scholz has chosen Lesley Moyo, associate university librarian for public services, and Lee Konrad, associate university librarian for digital strategy, to serve as joint interim vice provosts for UW–Madison Libraries.

The selection comes following an earlier announcement that Lisa Carter, vice provost for Libraries and university librarian, will leave UW–Madison this spring to become dean of Libraries at the University of Michigan.

The joint interim arrangement will provide continuity in core areas of service. Moyo and Konrad have knowledge and extensive leadership experience in their respective portfolios and will ensure that ongoing initiatives, projects, work and partnerships continue to move forward.

“Lesley and Lee’s complementary roles and depth of knowledge about services, programs and digital strategy throughout the Libraries and the partnerships involved cover a broad base,” says Carter.

Provost Scholz is confident Libraries will maintain its high-quality services and uninterrupted support during the interim period.

“I am grateful that Lesley and Lee are willing to take on this important interim role. In addition to keeping the Libraries running smoothly, I anticipate they will help facilitate robust library staff input during the search process for the new vice provost and help pave the way for a smooth onboard process of the incoming vice provost once the position is filled,” he says.

The Provost’s Office is engaged in appointing the search and screen committee that will include faculty, academic and university staff, as well as a senior administrator and at least one student. More information will be available after the search committee membership is finalized.