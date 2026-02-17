Provost finalist presentations scheduled

Three finalists are expected to visit UW–Madison next week. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend in-person presentations and provide feedback.

​ Share this article

Three finalists for the position of provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs will visit campus and make in-person presentations next week.

The candidates’ CVs will be shared on the search website 48 hours prior to their visit. Public presentations will be held on the following dates at the locations below:

Monday, Feb. 23, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Morgridge Hall Room 7560

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m., Morgridge Hall Room 7560

Friday, Feb. 27, 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m., Morgridge Hall Room 7560

In an effort to protect the privacy of candidates, presentations will not be recorded or livestreamed. This approach is informed by feedback gathered from past candidates and academic search industry leaders. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend the presentations in-person or to send a campus colleague to attend and provide a summary. UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status with supervisor permission if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

Feedback on the candidates can be entered on the search site until Sunday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

The search-and-screen committee is chaired by Russ Castronovo, professor of English in the College of Letters & Science. The committee is assisted by executive search firm Isaacson, Miller.

Charles Isbell Jr., who was appointed provost in 2023, departed UW–Madison in summer 2025 to become the chancellor at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. John Zumbrunnen is currently serving as interim provost.

If you have questions about the search or need assistance, please contact Adam Kindschy at adam.kindschy@wisc.edu.