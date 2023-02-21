Photo gallery Physics show: Fiery methane bubbles and vortex cannons wow crowd
The Wonders of Physics show in Chamberlin Hall on Feb. 18 kept the audience riveted with scientific experiments that demonstrated physics principles with panache. It also was a landmark show of sorts, as Professor Clint Sprott handed over control to Haddie McLean in the show’s 40th year. The show aims to to generate interest in physics among people of all ages and backgrounds.
Bucky Badger hypes up the crowd during the 40th year of The Wonders of Physics in Chamberlin Hall.
Children shoot rings of air out of a vortex cannon after the show.
Akiré Trestrail (left) and Michael Winokur (right) start methane bubbles on fire.
Bucky Badger demonstrates the effects of the Faraday Cage, an enclosure that blocks electromagnetic fields.
Voila! Haddie McLean demonstrates how inertia causes glasses to stay on the table after she pulls away the tablecloth.
Amal Al-Subu’s hair raises from the electric charge from touching a Van de Graaff generator.
Physics grad student Samuel Kramer (left) helps an audience member shoot a ring of air out of a vortex cannon.
Haddie McLean demonstrates the effects of Index of Refraction.
With an assist from Bucky Badger, Professor Clint Sprott takes a final bow after handing over control of the Wonders of Physics show to Haddie McLean.
Tags: outreach, physics, recent sightings