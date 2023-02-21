The Wonders of Physics show in Chamberlin Hall on Feb. 18 kept the audience riveted with scientific experiments that demonstrated physics principles with panache. It also was a landmark show of sorts, as Professor Clint Sprott handed over control to Haddie McLean in the show’s 40th year. The show aims to to generate interest in physics among people of all ages and backgrounds.



1 Bucky Badger hypes up the crowd during the 40th year of The Wonders of Physics in Chamberlin Hall. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Children shoot rings of air out of a vortex cannon after the show. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 Akiré Trestrail (left) and Michael Winokur (right) start methane bubbles on fire. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 Bucky Badger demonstrates the effects of the Faraday Cage, an enclosure that blocks electromagnetic fields. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Voila! Haddie McLean demonstrates how inertia causes glasses to stay on the table after she pulls away the tablecloth. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 Amal Al-Subu’s hair raises from the electric charge from touching a Van de Graaff generator. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Physics grad student Samuel Kramer (left) helps an audience member shoot a ring of air out of a vortex cannon. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



8 Haddie McLean demonstrates the effects of Index of Refraction. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram