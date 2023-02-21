 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Physics show: Fiery methane bubbles and vortex cannons wow crowd

February 21, 2023

The Wonders of Physics show in Chamberlin Hall on Feb. 18 kept the audience riveted with scientific experiments that demonstrated physics principles with panache.  It also was a landmark show of sorts, as Professor Clint Sprott handed over control to Haddie McLean in the show’s 40th year. The show aims to to generate interest in physics among people of all ages and backgrounds.

Bucky Badger hypes up the crowd during the 40th year of The Wonders of Physics in Chamberlin Hall.

Bucky Badger hypes up the crowd during the 40th year of The Wonders of Physics in Chamberlin Hall. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Children shoot rings of air out of a vortex cannon after the show.

Children shoot rings of air out of a vortex cannon after the show. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Akiré Trestrail (left) and Michael Winokur (right) start methane bubbles on fire.

Akiré Trestrail (left) and Michael Winokur (right) start methane bubbles on fire. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Bucky Badger demonstrates the effects of the Faraday Cage, an enclosure that blocks electromagnetic fields.

Bucky Badger demonstrates the effects of the Faraday Cage, an enclosure that blocks electromagnetic fields. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Voila! Haddie McLean demonstrates how inertia causes glasses to stay on the table after she pulls away the tablecloth.

Voila! Haddie McLean demonstrates how inertia causes glasses to stay on the table after she pulls away the tablecloth. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Amal Al-Subu’s hair raises from the electric charge from touching a Van de Graaff generator.

Amal Al-Subu’s hair raises from the electric charge from touching a Van de Graaff generator. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Physics grad student Samuel Kramer (left) helps an audience member shoot a ring of air out of a vortex cannon.

Physics grad student Samuel Kramer (left) helps an audience member shoot a ring of air out of a vortex cannon. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Haddie McLean demonstrates the effects of Index of Refraction.

Haddie McLean demonstrates the effects of Index of Refraction. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

With an assist from Bucky Badger, Professor Clint Sprott takes a final bow after handing over control of the Wonders of Physics show to Haddie McLean.

With an assist from Bucky Badger, Professor Clint Sprott takes a final bow after handing over control of the Wonders of Physics show to Haddie McLean. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

See more photo stories

Tags: outreach, physics, recent sightings

You may also like…