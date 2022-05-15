Photo gallery Photo gallery: Saturday Spring Commencement roundup
Now that the hard part is over — forget 4 years of studies; today they had to find parking — graduates, friends and families make their way toward the stadium.
Josh Riebe poses for a photo with his family on his graduation day. Don't forget to order extra prints — everybody's going to want to frame this one.
You can sense the excitement building as graduates enter the stadium bowl.
UW senior class Vice President Barni Shiferaw carries iconic flamingos on his way to the stadium. His campaign paid homage to the Pail & Shovel perpetrators of the original pink flamingo stunt.
Today, they became Badger alums. How cool is that?
Senior Class President Pranav Srivastava addresses the audience.
Hydrate, people! Bottled water was provided inside Camp Randall to help combat the effects of Saturday's hot temperatures.
UW senior class Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Yahvi Mahendra introduces keynote speaker Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
A crowd estimated at just over 42,000 (including graduates) attended Saturday's ceremony, which was also livestreamed around the world.
Graduating members of the women’s volleyball and hockey teams celebrate with their trophies.
More than 7,000 bachelor’s, master’s and law students received their degrees during Saturday's commencement.
What this mortarboard says is true: When you graduate, you don't leave UW; you become an alum.
Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs — and if commencement isn't the ultimate student affair, we don't know what is — shows her UW pride.
A towel over a cap: the belt-and-suspenders of sun protection.
One graduate goes green with, apparently, a No Mow May mortarboard?
Caps and gowns are (unless you're headed to grad school) most likely a one-day, once-in-a-lifetime fashion statement that will live on in photos.
It was the first spring commencement ceremony since 2019 that was in person and open to all family members and friends.
Many graduates chose unique modes of personal expression to celebrate their accomplishments.
The stadium ceremony was part of a weekend of commencement festivities that started Friday evening at the Kohl Center.
You think they're excited now? Wait till they open their mailboxes and actually receive their diplomas — after grades have been entered. You did turn in that final paper, didn't you?
