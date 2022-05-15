 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Photo gallery: Saturday Spring Commencement roundup

May 15, 2022
A crowd of people walking into the stadium entrances

Now that the hard part is over — forget 4 years of studies; today they had to find parking — graduates, friends and families make their way toward the stadium. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Several people standing in a group, posing for a photographer

Josh Riebe poses for a photo with his family on his graduation day. Don't forget to order extra prints — everybody's going to want to frame this one. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of students in graduation gowns smiling and emerging from a tunnel enter the stadium

You can sense the excitement building as graduates enter the stadium bowl. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Barni smiling while carrying some small imitation pink flamingos

UW senior class Vice President Barni Shiferaw carries iconic flamingos on his way to the stadium. His campaign paid homage to the Pail & Shovel perpetrators of the original pink flamingo stunt. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Three graduates mugging for the camera

Today, they became Badger alums. How cool is that? Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Pranav standing and smiling at podium

Senior Class President Pranav Srivastava addresses the audience. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People sitting on a bleacher holding bottles of water

Hydrate, people! Bottled water was provided inside Camp Randall to help combat the effects of Saturday's hot temperatures. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Yahvi, in cap and gown, standing at podium and speaking into microphone

UW senior class Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Yahvi Mahendra introduces keynote speaker Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A wide shot of a large group of graduates in caps and gowns standing inside the stadium

A crowd estimated at just over 42,000 (including graduates) attended Saturday's ceremony, which was also livestreamed around the world. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two graduates holding NCAA championship trophies and showing off championship rings

Graduating members of the women’s volleyball and hockey teams celebrate with their trophies. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person in cap and gown standing in the crowd and looking up toward the audience in the bleachers

More than 7,000 bachelor’s, master’s and law students received their degrees during Saturday's commencement. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A mortarboard that says

What this mortarboard says is true: When you graduate, you don't leave UW; you become an alum. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Reesor holding hands in a

Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs — and if commencement isn't the ultimate student affair, we don't know what is — shows her UW pride. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Several people sitting in the sunshine with red towels draped over their graduation caps

A towel over a cap: the belt-and-suspenders of sun protection. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A person, seen from behind, wearing a mortarboard covered with grass

One graduate goes green with, apparently, a No Mow May mortarboard? Photo by: Bryce Richter

Three people in mortarboards as seen from behind

Caps and gowns are (unless you're headed to grad school) most likely a one-day, once-in-a-lifetime fashion statement that will live on in photos. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A graduate and another person embracing and smiling in the crowd

It was the first spring commencement ceremony since 2019 that was in person and open to all family members and friends. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two graduates in elaborately decorated caps and gowns

Many graduates chose unique modes of personal expression to celebrate their accomplishments. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A smiling graduate seated in the back row and looking into the camera

The stadium ceremony was part of a weekend of commencement festivities that started Friday evening at the Kohl Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Several graduates smiling and holding arms up

You think they're excited now? Wait till they open their mailboxes and actually receive their diplomas — after grades have been entered. You did turn in that final paper, didn't you? Photo by: Althea Dotzour

