

1 Now that the hard part is over — forget 4 years of studies; today they had to find parking — graduates, friends and families make their way toward the stadium. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Josh Riebe poses for a photo with his family on his graduation day. Don't forget to order extra prints — everybody's going to want to frame this one. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 You can sense the excitement building as graduates enter the stadium bowl. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 UW senior class Vice President Barni Shiferaw carries iconic flamingos on his way to the stadium. His campaign paid homage to the Pail & Shovel perpetrators of the original pink flamingo stunt. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Today, they became Badger alums. How cool is that? Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 Senior Class President Pranav Srivastava addresses the audience. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Hydrate, people! Bottled water was provided inside Camp Randall to help combat the effects of Saturday's hot temperatures. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 UW senior class Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Yahvi Mahendra introduces keynote speaker Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 A crowd estimated at just over 42,000 (including graduates) attended Saturday's ceremony, which was also livestreamed around the world. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Graduating members of the women’s volleyball and hockey teams celebrate with their trophies. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 More than 7,000 bachelor’s, master’s and law students received their degrees during Saturday's commencement. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 What this mortarboard says is true: When you graduate, you don't leave UW; you become an alum. Photo by: Bryce Richter



13 Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs — and if commencement isn't the ultimate student affair, we don't know what is — shows her UW pride. Photo by: Bryce Richter



14 A towel over a cap: the belt-and-suspenders of sun protection. Photo by: Bryce Richter



15 One graduate goes green with, apparently, a No Mow May mortarboard? Photo by: Bryce Richter



16 Caps and gowns are (unless you're headed to grad school) most likely a one-day, once-in-a-lifetime fashion statement that will live on in photos. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



17 It was the first spring commencement ceremony since 2019 that was in person and open to all family members and friends. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



18 Many graduates chose unique modes of personal expression to celebrate their accomplishments. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



19 The stadium ceremony was part of a weekend of commencement festivities that started Friday evening at the Kohl Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour