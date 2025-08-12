Pay increase for UW employees to become effective

The Universities of Wisconsin will be implementing general wage increases for employees, including eligible employees of UW–Madison, according to a August 11 message sent to all employees from President Jay Rothman.

The pay plan, which was included in the 2025–2027 state budget, includes a three percent pay increase for Universities of Wisconsin employees, effective June 29, 2025, as well as a two percent increase planned for July 2026.

Eligible employees will receive back pay dated to June 29, 2025, provided as a lump sum, as well as a three percent increase to base pay beginning with the August 10–August 23, 2025, pay period. Eligible employees with 12-month appointments and hourly employees should expect to see their back pay and rate increase on their payslip for September 4, 2025. For academic year (nine-month) employees, the new rates will also appear on their payslip for September 4, 2025.

Faculty, Academic Staff, University Staff, Limited Appointees, Research Associates, and Research Interns may be eligible for pay plan. Additional eligibility requirements may apply. Some employee categories, including Temporary Employees and student hourly employees, are not eligible. Employees in the building trades are subject to a collective bargaining agreement and are not eligible for pay plan.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Employees who are receiving the pay increase will receive a letter in their Workday tasks informing them of their new pay rate.

Information on how to view and print payslips in Workday is available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese, and Nepali at kb.wisconsin.edu/workday/internal/144634.