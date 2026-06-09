Pay increase for UW employees to become effective June 28

Eligible UW–Madison employees will receive a 2 percent wage increase under the 2025-2027 pay plan.

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The Universities of Wisconsin will be implementing general wage increases for employees, including eligible employees of UW–Madison. The pay plan, which was included in the 2025–2027 state budget, includes a 2 percent increase planned for July 2026 for Universities of Wisconsin employees, in addition to a 3 percent pay increase that became effective June 29, 2025.

The 2 percent increase will be effective June 28, 2026, for employees with 12-month appointments, and these employees will see the increase on their payslip for July 23, 2026. For employees with nine-month (academic year) appointments, the increase will be effective Aug. 17, 2026, and will appear on the payslip for Sept. 3, 2026. Employees who are receiving the pay increase will receive a letter in Workday informing them of their new pay rate.

Faculty, Academic Staff, University Staff, Limited Appointees, Research Associates and Research Interns may be eligible for pay plan. Employees must be in active status on their respective implementation dates in order to be eligible for pay plan. Additional eligibility requirements may apply. Schools, colleges and divisions are responsible for determining eligibility for the employees in their unit.

Some employee categories, including Temporary Employees and student hourly employees, are not eligible. Employees in the building trades are subject to a collective bargaining agreement and are not eligible for pay plan.

Information on how to view and print payslips in Workday is available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese and Nepali at kb.wisconsin.edu/workday/internal/144634.