Owczarek to lead Enrollment Management

Associate Vice Provost and University Registrar Scott Owczarek will assume the role of interim vice provost for enrollment management.

Owczarek follows Derek Kindle, who departed for a vice president role at the University of Oregon.

Owczarek begins his new appointment immediately. Beth Warner, who currently serves as deputy university registrar, will serve as interim university registrar.

“I’m grateful to Scott for his ongoing leadership and willingness to step into this critical role during this time of transition,” says Provost Charles Isbell.

Owczarek, whose career in higher education spans over a quarter century, has served as university registrar since 2011 and assumed the responsibilities of the associate vice provost role in 2020. He also previously served as interim financial aid director.

He is a member of the AAU Registrar Board and is actively engaged in national and state associations. Before arriving at UW–Madison, Owczarek held positions in the registrar offices at Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

A nationwide search for the next vice provost for enrollment management will be launched in the near future.

Enrollment Management leads a comprehensive strategic enrollment approach to attract, enroll, support and graduate talented students, and includes the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, the Office of Student Financial Aid, the Office of the Registrar, and the Student Success Through Applied Research (SSTAR) Lab.