April 4, 2025

April showers just about sums it up. One of the first days of the month brought a mix of rain and sun to the UW–Madison campus, and with it, a few signs of spring. Students shed their coats during the bursts of sunlight while early blooms peeked out of their winter hiding spots. Here’s to what will be some pretty spectacular May flowers.

Two people are stopped and engaged in conversation on East Campus Mall. One holds a bike while the other holds a jacket in her hands.

Two students stop to talk as other pedestrians walk along East Campus Mall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The camera focuses on one cluster of tulip leaves among rows of more tulip leaves, all emerging from the ground.

Tulip leaves emerge from the soil as plant bulbs awaken from their winter slumber in a flower bed at the base of Carillon Tower. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students walking along a sidewalk are reflected in the rain-soaked pavement.

Pedestrians and students walk across University Avenue at a rain-soaked, (Badger) red crosswalk on East Campus Mall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

White magnolia flowers can be seen coming out of budded branches.

Delicate flowers on a blossoming magnolia tree weather an early-spring rain near the Educational Sciences Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

